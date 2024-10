Por qué el huracán Milton provocó un brote de tornados inusualmente destructivos

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

DRAMATIC TORNADO FOOTAGE recorded by UCN Storm Team #2 earlier today near Ft. Pierce, FL. A semi truck overturned and our team along with some Good Samaritans were able to extract the driver to safety. We are told the driver is in stable condition. 🙏🫡💪… pic.twitter.com/s4lduttpZ2