Una pareja atrapada hace dos meses por la nieve fue rescatada en un operativo aéreo en California

Helicopter Assists with Rescue Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people. Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies. CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location. Pilot- Lewis Paramedic- Hallam CHP - Valley Division Sierra County Sheriff's Office CHP - Oakhurst CHP - Grass Valley CHP - Truckee