Practice the USCIS Citizenship Exam for Free With This Video Game in Spanish That Includes All the U.S. Questions

Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants begin the naturalization process in the United States. One of the most important steps is the civics exam administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Since October 20, 2025, the exam consists of 20 questions drawn from a bank of 128, and applicants must answer at least 12 correctly to pass. It is an oral exam: the officer asks the questions, and the applicant answers from memory, with no written answer choices.

The citizenship exam, one of the most critical moments in a migrant’s life

The questions cover the foundations of the government system, the rights and responsibilities of citizens, the country’s history from the colonial era through the twentieth century, and the basic geography of the territory.

They include questions such as how many senators Congress has, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, what the stripes on the flag represent, or which is the highest court in the nation.

Getting familiar with the content is the first step toward arriving prepared. Studying all 128 questions and their accepted answers allows applicants not only to pass the exam but also to understand the institutional structure of the country where they are building a new life.

How to play "Camino hacia la naturalización" Imagen generada con inteligencia artificial

With that goal in mind, LA NACION’s US Hispanics team developed “Camino hacia la naturalización,” a Spanish-language video game in 8-bit format built with the assistance of Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 model.

How to play “Camino hacia la naturalización,” developed by LA NACION

The player advances through 10 counters where USCIS officers ask questions in Spanish ( which change randomly ) with multiple-choice options.

) with multiple-choice options. Each correct answer brings the player closer to naturalization; each mistake costs one of three chances , represented as green cards.

, represented as green cards. The last counter is the hardest and presents ten options instead of five.

Important: the game has no connection to official USCIS results

The game does not replace studying the official material and does not represent the actual naturalization process, but it offers an accessible way for Spanish speakers to review the content and test their knowledge.

The game does not replace studying the official material and does not represent the actual naturalization process Imagen generada con inteligencia artificial

All answers correspond to those published by USCIS on its official website: uscis.gov/es/ciudadania.