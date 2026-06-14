Gaspar Prim Díaz, known on social media as Gaspi, died on Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after the helicopter he was traveling in collided with another aircraft and crashed. The 23-year-old Argentine had gained widespread popularity for creating content with his bizarre humor videos and street interviews. Following the shocking midair collision, Brazilian police confirmed that the young man was one of the passengers aboard one of the two aircraft in an incident that occurred in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area. Five other people also lost their lives in the same air disaster, including American singer and producer Oliver Tree and Argentine audiovisual filmmaker Lucas Vignale.

His rise on YouTube: who was Gaspi and what made him famous

Gaspi was born on December 28, 2002, in Argentina. He made a name for himself on YouTube through urban chronicles and street-level reporting, most of them somewhat uncomfortable or politically incorrect in nature. He was known for using a black microphone wrapped in electrical tape.

El momento en que chocaron los helicópteros donde iban los argentinos Gaspar Prim Díaz y Lucas Vignale

At the height of his popularity, the young creator stopped uploading content to his social media for a period of time. It was not until 2024, with an intimate video titled “La vuelta de Gaspi”, that the YouTuber—speaking in his distinctive raspy voice—opened up about the mental health struggles he had faced.

Who was Gaspi, the Argentine YouTuber who died in the helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro @gaspipd

More recently, the YouTuber—an avid boxing enthusiast—had expanded his international profile after his participation was confirmed in La Velada del Año V, the massive streamer boxing event organized by Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos, where he was set to fight fellow content creator Perxitaa.

“Hello. This is, probably, one of the most important videos of my life: my first documentary. Two months after Ibai’s La Velada del Año, it finally sees the light. It is a work that immortalizes one of the most incredible experiences I have ever lived. I took my time editing it carefully; I didn’t want to miss a single detail,” Gaspi wrote eight months ago on his YouTube channel, where he had nearly three million subscribers. His Instagram following is similarly sized.

What is known about the accident

A violent midair collision between two helicopters cast a shadow of tragedy over Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro. Six people died after the aircraft crashed in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood: among them, influencer Gaspi and Argentine audiovisual filmmaker Lucas Vignale.

Five other people also lost their lives in the same air disaster, including American singer and producer Oliver Tree and Argentine audiovisual filmmaker Lucas Vignale (Fuente: Instagram/@gaspipd)

The violent impact caused both aircraft to fall, triggering a massive fire that produced a thick column of smoke visible from several miles away. According to the Rio de Janeiro fire department, initial reports indicate the helicopters collided before falling onto the parking lot of a BYD car dealership.

*This content was translated by a LA NACION team with AI assistance from the original article “Quién era Gaspi, el youtuber argentino que murió en el choque de helicópteros en Río de Janeiro”.