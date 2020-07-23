"Como mamá": la selfie viral de una mujer y su hijita que padecen alopecia
El dulce ejemplo de mamá. Kiri Atkinson es el nombre de una joven mujer que desde el año 2013 padece una enfermedad llamada alopecia. Esta se caracteriza por la pérdida parcial o completa del cabello de cualquier parte del cuerpo e incluso puede ser hereditaria. Precisamente esto ocurrió con su pequeña de dos años quien hoy padece calvicia ya que le afectó directamente el cuero cabelludo.
Desde su hogar en Inglaterra, Kiri utilizó las redes sociales para contar su historia junto a su hija y la selfie de ellas dio la vuelta al mundo. "Estoy literalmente llena de ansiedad escribiendo esto. Durante 7 años, he estado en el viaje de perder mi cabello debido a la alopecia", comenzó relatando.
"En 2017 tuve a mi niña pero al cumplir un año comenzó a perder el cabello en parches. Cuando llegó el 2019, perdió todas las cejas, pestañas y lo que quedaba de cabello en la cabeza", reveló la mujer.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Okay.... so hear it goes[R] This has taken me forever to do. I am literally full of anxiety typing this. For 7 years I have been on the journey of losing my hair due to Alopecia then in 2017 I had my beautiful baby girl[R] then after she turned 1 she started losing her hair in patches too, then November 2019 she lost all of her eyebrows, eyelashes & slowly she lost what was left of her head hair[R] I have been struggling with this internally for what feels like the longest time, I started to blame myself for Paiva's hair loss & felt utter guilt & heart ache for her, it was like losing my own all over again X100. If I'm honest the past year has been a total low for me, I just felt the worst. Some days I still do, but that's okay. I'm now entering the journey of fully accepting BALD IS BEAUTIFUL!![R] I'm not going to lie my little lady losing her hair has been the thing that has completely pushed me into this, I wasn't brave enough to fight for myself but I am a brave Mummy, I am doing this because I NEVER want Paiva to feel how I have in the past, I have even contemplated suicide on several occasions due to something as superficial as hair! F[R]CK that! I'm not saying it's easy at all I want to show my beautiful princess that it doesn't matter what you look like as long as you try your best to be a good person who cares??[R]?[R] anyone who feels the need to say something mean or nasty must have such a boring life or where never taught better. With her starting nursery in September it's going to maybe start affecting her differently as at the minute she doesn't have a care in the world[R][R] but unfortunately all it takes is one person to say something negative. I have been through so much in my life & suffered with mental health for as long as I can remember, my life has been put on hold for too long because of alopecia but now it's time to take it back & show my lady that she can be anyone & do anything & nothing & no one can stop her.[R] #nohairdontcare #alopeciauniversalis #baldisbeautiful #mummydaughter #lifeisprecious
Lo que en un comienzo creyó que no pasaría con su hija, sucedió y confesó que sus primeras emociones fueron tristeza y dolor. "Sentía culpa en mi corazón cuando los médicos confirmaron que mi pequeña tenía alopecia".
Sin embargo, fue tras un duro proceso con el que decidió aceptar su presente y convertirse en un ejemplo para su hijita. "No fui lo suficientemente valiente como para luchar por mí misma, pero soy una mamá valiente, estoy haciendo esto porque nunca quiero que Paiva se sienta cómo lo he hecho en el pasado", aseguró la mamá junto a una foto de ambas al mostrando la calvicie.
Su historia y postal se hizo viral en horas. Los aplausos y sentidas palabras no tardaron en llegar e incluso pidió a las personas que cuiden sus palabras cuando están con personas que padecen enfermedades ya que la negatividad puede ya que pueden "afectar la salud mental" de alguien.