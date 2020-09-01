Conmovedor: la perra que perdió a todos sus cachorros y "adoptó" a tres gatitos
La tierna historia de Georgia, una perra callejera de Estados Unidos que perdió a sus cachorros y adoptó a otros "bebés" está dando la vuelta al mundo. Todo comenzó días atrás cuando desde el portal deSunshine Dog Rescuecompartieron unas increíbles fotos de una perra que amamantaba a tres gatitos.
"Ella es Georgia, la encontramos en una estación de servicio y resultó que no estaba sola. Estaba embarazada a punto de dar a luz -relató Anita Osa, fundadora del refugio-. Ella perdió a toda la camada. Nunca nos había pasado antes y estaba demasiado triste".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Georgia had to be rushed to have an emergency c-section and spay. After giving birth to the first two pups (who passed shortly after birth), her labor stalled for about 3 hours. On the way to the vet, Georgia had puppy number 3 in the car. I believe this pup was stillborn. At the time of surgery, she still had two unborn pups that were not viable and they passed away. Going into premature labor gave her babies no chance of living outside of her womb. While my heart hurts for the puppies that never got to run and play, my heart is so very sad for Georgia. She is looking for her babies and it is heartbreaking to watch. We did discover during the surgery that her uterus had some lesions so we sent in a biopsy to see what may be going on. Today's emergency visit vet bill is the last pic and we would certainly appreciate any help to cover the bill. COVID has put a halt to most of the fundraisers we planned for 2020. Thank you for helping us continue to save these homeless souls. Venmo - sunshinedogrescue and PayPal - sunshinedogrescue@yahoo.com
Sin comprender por qué no le habían devuelto a sus cachorros, la perra atinó a romper su colchón. "Ella estaba frenética. Estaba buscando a esos bebés de manera tan triste", describió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Georgia decided on the names for her babies....dark grey baby is Graffiti, tan baby is Gumball and the newest family member, orange baby, is Goober. They have all opened their eyes, are gaining weight (now weigh 7-8 ounces each), and seem very content with mama. [R] #dogsandcats #sunshinedogrescue #rescue
La escena era tan desconcertante que entonces decidieron probar una posible solución. "Intentamos buscar cachorros huérfanos, hicimos un llamado desde las redes, pero nada aparecía", revelaron. Entonces, solo quedó una alternativa: "Decidimos mostrarle un gatito bebé. Teníamos tres, pero probamos primero con uno solo", contó Osa.
"Lo aceptó rápidamente y entonces traje a los demás. En minutos tenía a trío de gatitos con ella y la calma llegó de inmediato, A las horas uno de ellos falleció pero al parecer los demás podrán prosperar", añadió
Los videos de esta familia tan especial ya tienen miles de visualizaciones. "Ella protege a esos gatitos como si fueran sus bebés", concluyó Osa, con emoción.