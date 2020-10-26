La increíble historia de la mujer que dará a luz a su nieto
La historia de una madre y una hija dejó atónitos a los usuarios de las redes sociales. Julie Loving, una mujer de 51 años, dará a luz a su propio nieto.
Julie decidió ayudar a su hija Breanna Lockwood, de 29, para que pudiera ser madre. La joven, con problemas de fertilidad, había experimentando cuatro transferencias de embriones fallidas, dos abortos espontáneos y un embarazo ectópico. Por esta razón, Julie se convirtió en vientre subrogado y actualmente está embarazada de su futuro nieto, tal como informó Today.com.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
? A lot of new followers here! ? Quick recap! ? ? My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who's ???????????????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ???? ?? ?????????????????????? ??????????????! ? ? We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. ? ? On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it's rare, but that's not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. ? ? My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. "you crazy!?" lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She's a hardcore athlete, who's completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. ? ? Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. ? ? Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don't think there's ever been a morning I don't wake up and pinch myself. ? ? Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you're from [R]? ? [R]: @oatsandhoneyphotography
El hecho ocurrió en Illinois, Estados Unidos, y se convirtió en un verdadero acto de amor ante los ojos de cientos de personas. Durante años, Breanna junto a su esposo Aaron, lucharon contra la infertilidad y comenzaron a pensar en usar un portador gestacional.
"La mayoría de los estadounidenses no pueden pagar una portadora gestacional. Los costos pueden alcanzar hasta los 100.000 dólares", afirmó el doctor Brian Kaplan, especialista de Fertility Centers of Illinois.
La gran cantidad de dinero que exigía el tratamiento estaba lejos del presupuesto del matrimonio. Ante esto, Breanna compartió con su madre la angustia que le producía no poder traer al mundo a su primer hijo, y fue cuando Julie le ofreció hacerlo.
La mujer, de 51 años, está feliz de poder ayudar a su hija a agrandar la familia. El embarazo de Julie avanzó con normalidad y de forma diaria es atendida por los profesionales, que monitorean todo el proceso para asegurarse de que no haya ningún inconveniente.
"La hicimos pasar por varios obstáculos para asegurarnos de que estuviera lo más saludable y lo más informada posible sobre los riesgos involucrados. Nos lo tomamos muy en serio. Cada uno de los médicos que la vimos, estuvimos de acuerdo en que esto era único. Esto no es algo que haríamos con regularidad o aconsejaríamos a las personas que hicieran. Esto fue absolutamente excepcional", aseguró Kaplan.
Se espera que en las próximas semanas Julie se convierta en madre y abuela al mismo tiempo.