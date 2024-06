Desde Suiza, Milei reclamó por la paz en Ucrania: “Donde entra el comercio no entran las balas”

Argentinaís President Javier Milei arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 15, 2024. The two-day gathering brings together Ukrainian President and more than 50 other heads of state and government, to try to work out a way towards a peace process for Ukraine -- albeit without Russia. (Photo by Denis Balibouse / POOL / AFP)

DENIS BALIBOUSE - POOL