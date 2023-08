People walk past Argentina's Economy Ministry in Buenos Aires on August 14, 2023, a day after the primary elections. Argentine monetary authorities on Monday devalued the peso by around 20 percent in anticipation of a market backlash to the strong performance of far-right politician Javier Milei in a presidential primary election. The Banco Nacion state bank showed the peso trading at 365.50 to the dollar, up from 298.50 on Friday. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

JUAN MABROMATA - AFP