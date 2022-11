El biógrafo de Elon Musk: “Para él, el caos es el procedimiento operativo estándar”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 22, 2022 Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. - Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late October 27, 2022, in a deal that puts one of the top platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man. Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company's chief financial officer and its head of legal policy, trust and safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources. (Photo by Patrick Pleul / POOL / AFP)

PATRICK PLEUL - POOL