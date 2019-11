View this post on Instagram

I'm excited to be partnering with @clarinsofficial as an ambassador. Being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis last year was a huge shock to me. It was so important for me to prove that I could still be a tough athlete [R]. Today, Clarins celebrates the 30th anniversary of their @fondation_arthritis, which is dedicated to furthering Arthritis research so people like me can continue to live their best lives. #YouGotThis #Arthritis #Clarins