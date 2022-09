Lionel Messi hizo un gol clave para PSG y sigue dando buenos indicios para el seleccionado argentino de cara a Qatar 2022

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on September 18, 2022. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

JEFF PACHOUD - AFP