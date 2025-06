Los videos de los goles de Juventus vs. Wydad, por el Mundial de Clubes

90+4' GOAL! ⚽

Vlahovic does not miss from the spot and @juventusfcen is 4-1 up! 🔥



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVWAC pic.twitter.com/2L835Ek58k