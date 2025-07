La MLS evalúa una sanción a Messi por su ausencia en el Juego de las Estrellas

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during warm ups before the start of the Major League Soccer match against New York Red Bulls and at Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey. Ira L. Black/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ira L. Black / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

IRA L. BLACK - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA