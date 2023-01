Novak Djokovic, a puro show en el Australian Open: discutió con el umpire, le ganó a Tommy Paul y le dedicó una advertencia a Stefano Tsitsipas, su rival para la final

Australian Open Press: “Novak Djokovic didn’t remember the Final you played at Roland Garros? Do you see that as a genuine lapse? Or is he trying to get in your mind?”



Stefanos Tsitsipas: “I don’t remember either.”



Reporter: “The Final?”



Stef: “No.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XDn5XoTCsi