Crisis en Gran Bretaña: la desafiante respuesta de Liz Truss en el Parlamento ante los pedidos para que renuncie

'Mr Speaker, I am a fighter and not a quitter!'



Prime Minister Liz Truss responds to Sir Keir Starmer arguing the 'Tories cannot be trusted with the economy' during PMQs.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 604

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYYAod pic.twitter.com/CIcMGectzP