En medio de disturbios fuera del Capitolio, Netanyahu le pidió a EE.UU. que acelere la ayuda militar a Israel

American actress Susan Sarandon speaking now in front of the Capitol:



“We are here today to reject the normalization of genocide.”



“To our brothers and sisters in Palestine: we see you, we hear you, and we will raise your voices.“



🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸



