En Serbia, Putin es un “hermano” y Rusia una amiga víctima de Occidente

Oleksandr Aleksandrovych, left, Ukraine’s ambassador to Serbia, and aide Dalina Harib with donations collected for Ukrainian refugees, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 26, 2022. While Germany, Poland and several other European Union countries display solidarity with Ukraine by flying its flag outside their Belgrade embassies, a wall mural on a nearby street pays tribute to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. (Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times)

Sergey Ponomarev - NYTNS