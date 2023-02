Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, EN VIVO: Estados Unidos ratifica sus temores sobre China y las últimas noticias

TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 30, 2022. - Russian leader told his Chinese counterpart on December 30 he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV - SPUTNIK