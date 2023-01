Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y minuto a minuto

Today, 🇺🇦 celebrates the Day of Unity. In these difficult times,we,more than ever,feel like a single country&nation. The North, South, East, West&Center of 🇺🇦 are doing everything possible for victory. We’ve learned the lessons of history. We‘ll win this war!

Art by Nikita Titov pic.twitter.com/s7SJxITbLs