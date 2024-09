Un ataque con drones ucranianos provoca una explosión de la magnitud de un terremoto en un arsenal en la región rusa de Tver

Today’s ammunition depot strike in Tver, Russia by Ukraine 🇺🇦 using over 100 UAVs is the largest strike on a target in the war



The ammo depot is reported to have had Iskander Missiles, Tochka-U Missiles, KAB Bombs, S300/S400 Missiles, Artillery Shells, and North Korean Missiles pic.twitter.com/ZVlcWPHmvo