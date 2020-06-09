LA NACION | Espectáculos | Rock

Brian May superó a Jimi Hendrix y fue elegido el mejor guitarrista de todos los tiempos

Brian May, integrante de Queen, fue elegido como el mejor guitarrista de la historia
Brian May, integrante de Queen, fue elegido como el mejor guitarrista de la historia
9 de junio de 2020  • 09:42

Brian May , integrante del grupo Queen , fue elegido el mejor guitarrista de rock de todos los tiempos . El extraordinario título le fue concedido por los lectores de la revista Total Guitar , una de las publicaciones británicas más populares, dedicada exclusivamente al instrumento. De esta forma, superó a otros candidatos que son, igual que May, considerados leyendas de la música como Jimi Hendrix (uno de sus máximo referentes), Eric Clapton , Jimmy Page , Eddie Van Halen , Stevie Ray Vaughan y Tony Iommi y más.

"Estoy absolutamente sin palabras", dijo May a la revista, cuando le comunicaron el resultado de la encuesta. "Estoy alucinando, es completamente inesperado. Obviamente, me emociona profundamente que la gente piense en mí de esta manera", apuntó.

Al ser elegido como mejor guitarrista, Brian May superó a leyendas como Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan y Tony Iommi Crédito: Instagram

Con cierta humildad, el músico explicó que, según su punto de vista, su trabajo había logrado conmover a los oyentes de rock, más que haberlos deslumbrado por su talento. "No diré nunca que soy un gran guitarrista en el sentido de virtuoso. Supongo que esto me dice que lo que hice fue haber llegado a la gente", dijo May. "Creo que sencillamente intento tocar con mi corazón y se trata de eso".

#jamwithBri. Very rough and ready, this, and, without any accompaniment, you can hear all the places where I'm struggling to get sustain from the little amp, and the moments when my fingers, already soft from inactivity, complain about the bending of the strings !! But this is reality - and I hope it's helpful for all of you folks who asked for a version of this tune here. My ramblings afterwards are about my concept of expanding coronavirus-free bubbles - which may perhaps start some discussion. I actually thought of it a couple of weeks ago but I was in too much pain to video it. I'm planning to put an account of my whole recent story up. I thought it was way too long and involved to put on Instagram or IGTV, but in the end this is probably the most personal way of doing it.. Cheers all - Bri

Tiempo atrás, Total Guita r también había elegido a Van Halen como el mejor guitarrista, pero la elección fue cuestionada. Las críticas surgieron porque aquella encuesta se dió al mismo tiempo que una lista publicada por la Rolling Stone que ponía en primer lugar a Hendrix, luego a Clapton, Page, Keith Richards , Jeff Beck , B.B. King y Chuck Berry , y dejó a Brian May en el lugar número 26. Este nuevo resultado parece asemejarse más a la mirada de críticos, músicos e historiadores de la música.

This is what some people would call noodling. Allowing the fingers to do the walking. I find it therapeutic. Self-isolation has given me an opportunity to do more of this. As the days go by, and the feelings of frustration and confinement become mollified by acceptance, Anita and I have done a lot of talking. We are both feeling that when this CoronaVirus cataclysm is all over, we don't want everything to go back to how it was in the Old World. Yes, we want health and freedom for everyone - but we have now glimpsed a world free of so many of the abuses that mankind has imposed upon it. Do we really still believe that the destruction, noise, pollution, and encroachment on Nature are all justified ? Might we all have learned how to live more harmoniously with the planet ? As someone once said (approximately) ... You might say I'm a dreamer, but I have a feeling I'm not the only one. Bri

