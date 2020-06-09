Brian May, integrante de Queen, fue elegido como el mejor guitarrista de la historia Fuente: Archivo - Crédito: Instagram

Brian May , integrante del grupo Queen , fue elegido el mejor guitarrista de rock de todos los tiempos . El extraordinario título le fue concedido por los lectores de la revista Total Guitar , una de las publicaciones británicas más populares, dedicada exclusivamente al instrumento. De esta forma, superó a otros candidatos que son, igual que May, considerados leyendas de la música como Jimi Hendrix (uno de sus máximo referentes), Eric Clapton , Jimmy Page , Eddie Van Halen , Stevie Ray Vaughan y Tony Iommi y más.

"Estoy absolutamente sin palabras", dijo May a la revista, cuando le comunicaron el resultado de la encuesta. "Estoy alucinando, es completamente inesperado. Obviamente, me emociona profundamente que la gente piense en mí de esta manera", apuntó.

Con cierta humildad, el músico explicó que, según su punto de vista, su trabajo había logrado conmover a los oyentes de rock, más que haberlos deslumbrado por su talento. "No diré nunca que soy un gran guitarrista en el sentido de virtuoso. Supongo que esto me dice que lo que hice fue haber llegado a la gente", dijo May. "Creo que sencillamente intento tocar con mi corazón y se trata de eso".

Tiempo atrás, Total Guita r también había elegido a Van Halen como el mejor guitarrista, pero la elección fue cuestionada. Las críticas surgieron porque aquella encuesta se dió al mismo tiempo que una lista publicada por la Rolling Stone que ponía en primer lugar a Hendrix, luego a Clapton, Page, Keith Richards , Jeff Beck , B.B. King y Chuck Berry , y dejó a Brian May en el lugar número 26. Este nuevo resultado parece asemejarse más a la mirada de críticos, músicos e historiadores de la música.