El actor y cantante murió a sus 34 años por complicaciones tras contagiarse de coronavirus

Chris Trousdale , excantante de la boy band Dream Street - que tuvo su auge de 1999 a 2002-murió este martes a los 34 años tras contagiarse de coronavirus .

A través de su cuenta de Instagram sus familiares comunicaron la triste noticia, pero no especificaron la causa de muerte. Horas más tarde el portal TMZ confirmó que el joven artista falleció por complicaciones de salud debido al Covid-19 .

"Con gran pesar confirmamos el fallecimiento de Chris Trousdale. Fue una luz para muchos y lo extrañaremos mucho su familia, amigos y fanáticos de todo el mundo. Aunque parecía que él nos pertenecía a todos, la familia pide que respeten su privacidad en este momento de duelo", escribieron en el Instagram de Trousdale.

También el actor y cantante Jesse McCartney , quien formó parte del mismo grupo musical, le rindió un homenaje con una sentida publicación: "Chris tenía una personalidad explosivamente encantadora con una cantidad ilimitada de talento. Juntos formamos Dream Street a la tierna edad de los 12 años. Éramos niños, pero sentíamos un amor abrumador por la música y la actuación".

"Era un bailarín increíblemente que aprendía todo muy rápido. Aunque fuimos una banda por solo tres años, a esa edad, se sintió como toda una vida y construimos una verdadera hermandad", continuó. Y cerró mandándole fuerzas a la familia Trousdale: "Mis condolencias y oraciones para sus allegados. Descansa en paz, Chris, nunca olvidaré tu sonrisa".

Una corta carrera

Nacido en Port Richey, Florida, Trousdale tuvo ansias de luces y escenario desde desde los tres años. A los 12 ya era todo un bailarín y así fue como llamó la atención de los productores Louis Baldonieri y Brian Likow para formar parte de Dream Street . La agrupación también la integraron Gregory Raposo, Matt Ballinger, Frankie Galasso, y Jesse McCartney.

El éxito de la banda fue rotundo: cuando lanzaron su disco homónimo vendieron un millón de copias y lograron ocupar los primeros puestos en los rankings de Billboard como álbum independiente. Incluso los productores le propusieron a los padres de los niños que dejaran la escuela y se dedicaran exclusivamente a la música, pero las familias se opusieron y finalmente se separaron en 2002.

Durante su adolescencia también formó parte del elenco protagónico de Les Miserables , la famosa obra teatral de Broadway, junto a Ashley Tisdale , y Lea Michelle . Más adelante tuvo muchas participaciones en conocidas series: desde Austin & Ally; Shake It Up hasta lucirse como cantante en un breve aparición en Lucifer y otras colaboraciones musicales en numerosas producciones de Netflix. También tuvo su paso por el conocido certamen musical The Voice .