Demi Lovato se comprometió con el actor Max Ehrich, tras cuatro meses de noviazgo

Demi Lovato encontró el amor y no quiere desperdiciar tiempo. Es por eso que, tras cuatro meses de relación, ya está comprometida con el también actor y cantante Max Ehrich.

La artista compartió un su cuenta de Instagram la feliz noticia. "Cuando era chica, mi padre siempre me llamaba 'mi pequeña compañera'. Para mí tenía todo el sentido. Y hoy esa palabra vuelve a adquirir un perfecto sentido de nuevo porque voy a ser oficialmente la compañera de alguien", arrancó contando en una publicación.

Y sumó: "Max, supe que te quería cuando te conocí. Fue algo que no puedo describir a nadie que no lo haya experimentado en primera persona, pero afortunadamente vos lo habías hecho. En mi vida había sentido que alguien me quisiera de manera tan incondicional (excepto mis padres). Nunca me presionás para que sea algo que no soy. Y me hacés querer ser la mejor versión de mí misma. Estoy honrada de aceptar tu propuesta de matrimonio".

Además, contó que no puede esperar para formar una familia con el actor, quien le pidió que se convierta en su esposa en una romántica puesta de sol, en una playa en Malibú, California. Con la noticia, Demi compartió una serie de fotos donde se la ve junto a su amado, y se puede ver el impresionante anillo de compromiso.

Ehrich y sus palabras para su amor

"Sos cada canción de amor, cada película, cada letra, cada poema, todo lo que siempre he imaginado acerca de una compañera de vida. Las palabras no pueden expresar mi infinito amor. No puedo pasar un segundo más de mi tiempo sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa", escribió Ehrich en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una imagen donde se lo ve con su chica, a quien describió como la persona más hermosa del mundo entero, tanto por dentro como por fuera.

Muy demostrativos desde el inicio

Tanta dulzura y expresividad no sorprenden a los fans de la estrella de Disney, ya que desde que se hizo pública la relación ambos han sido de lo más cariñosos en las redes sociales. "Te quiero tanto que es una locura", había escrito Demi Lovato, quien venía de una mala racha y su última relación había terminado tras solo un mes en diciembre pasado

Desde abril se supo que Demi y Max estaban transitando los días de cuarentena juntos por un error. Mientras él hacía un Live y tocaba para sus seguidores, la actriz, sin escuchar la advertencia, se acercó a ponerle una manta para que no tuviera frío.

Rápidos, los seguidores repararon en esto y el romance tomó rápidamente notoriedad.