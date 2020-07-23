Demi Lovato se comprometió con el actor Max Ehrich, tras cuatro meses de noviazgo
Demi Lovato encontró el amor y no quiere desperdiciar tiempo. Es por eso que, tras cuatro meses de relación, ya está comprometida con el también actor y cantante Max Ehrich.
La artista compartió un su cuenta de Instagram la feliz noticia. "Cuando era chica, mi padre siempre me llamaba 'mi pequeña compañera'. Para mí tenía todo el sentido. Y hoy esa palabra vuelve a adquirir un perfecto sentido de nuevo porque voy a ser oficialmente la compañera de alguien", arrancó contando en una publicación.
Y sumó: "Max, supe que te quería cuando te conocí. Fue algo que no puedo describir a nadie que no lo haya experimentado en primera persona, pero afortunadamente vos lo habías hecho. En mi vida había sentido que alguien me quisiera de manera tan incondicional (excepto mis padres). Nunca me presionás para que sea algo que no soy. Y me hacés querer ser la mejor versión de mí misma. Estoy honrada de aceptar tu propuesta de matrimonio".
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! [R][R][R]??[R] Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Además, contó que no puede esperar para formar una familia con el actor, quien le pidió que se convierta en su esposa en una romántica puesta de sol, en una playa en Malibú, California. Con la noticia, Demi compartió una serie de fotos donde se la ve junto a su amado, y se puede ver el impresionante anillo de compromiso.
Ehrich y sus palabras para su amor
"Sos cada canción de amor, cada película, cada letra, cada poema, todo lo que siempre he imaginado acerca de una compañera de vida. Las palabras no pueden expresar mi infinito amor. No puedo pasar un segundo más de mi tiempo sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa", escribió Ehrich en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una imagen donde se lo ve con su chica, a quien describió como la persona más hermosa del mundo entero, tanto por dentro como por fuera.
Ahhhh [R][R]??[R] You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby [R] ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I'm so excited [R][R][R] you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together ??[R] [R][R][R][R][R]I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
Muy demostrativos desde el inicio
BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN [R][R] We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a FUCK if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together.. here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich [R][R][R][R] p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man... ??
Tanta dulzura y expresividad no sorprenden a los fans de la estrella de Disney, ya que desde que se hizo pública la relación ambos han sido de lo más cariñosos en las redes sociales. "Te quiero tanto que es una locura", había escrito Demi Lovato, quien venía de una mala racha y su última relación había terminado tras solo un mes en diciembre pasado
Desde abril se supo que Demi y Max estaban transitando los días de cuarentena juntos por un error. Mientras él hacía un Live y tocaba para sus seguidores, la actriz, sin escuchar la advertencia, se acercó a ponerle una manta para que no tuviera frío.
Rápidos, los seguidores repararon en esto y el romance tomó rápidamente notoriedad.