Tras la muerte de Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel canceló la avant premiere de Descendientes 3
A menos de una semana de la muerte del joven actor Cameron Boyce, que conmocionó a las estrellas del espectáculo y a sus colegas y seguidores, Disney Channel tomó la decisión de cancelar la celebración de la alfombra roja y la ceremonia de estreno de la tercera entrega de Descendientes, la última película que el intérprete grabó y que se estrenará el día 22.
A través de un comunicado, la compañía anunció que el film sí verá la luz aunque no se realizará ningún evento de lanzamiento. De esta forma, pretende rendir homenaje y honrar la memoria del joven actor y bailarín.
"Estamos orgullosos de ser parte del legado de Cameron Boyce al mostrar su talento en la pantalla, pero cancelamos la alfombra roja", informó Disney, que anunció, por otra parte, que hará una donación a Thirst Project, organización filantrópica con la que Cameron estaba profundamente comprometido.
"Con el permiso de su familia, Disney dedicará la transmisión de la cinta a la memoria de Cameron", expresó el canal.
Look who's back! Audrey's been waiting out all the Auradon drama at her favorite spa, but she's ready to spill the tea about the VKs... Watch the full video here: https://t.co/uoBpfZJqpk pic.twitter.com/x6nuEH5U7R&- Descendants 3 (@descendants) 5 de julio de 2019
Boyce era una de las estrellas juveniles más importantes de Disney Channel y falleció a sus 20 años el pasado domingo en su casa de Los Ángeles mientras dormía, producto de una convulsión.
Cameron venía padeciendo episodios similares relacionados a la epilepsia desde hacía un tiempo, pero esta condición no le impidió seguir trabajando y apostando a su carrera en el mundo del espectáculo.
Desde que se conoció la muerte de Boyce, los mensajes de dolor y despedida por parte de sus fanáticos, amigos y familia fueron constantes en las redes y pusieron de manifiesto lo querido que era. Figuras como Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek y Bella Thorne fueron algunos de los primeros en manifestar públicamente su pesar por la muerte del actor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
?Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I had the privilege to play Cameron's mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can't make anything make sense. He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive. It's wrong. I am so confused and devastated and angry. But that isn't very Cam. He'd cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn't help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing. So sincere, kid Truth. He was good. My heart is with his parents, Vic and Libby, full of grace, and his wonderful sister Maya. An unimaginable sorrow. I'm grateful for our Jessie family, with whom to uniquely grieve our guy - Peyton, Skai, Kevin and Karan, whose soul is also far too special to have to experience this depth of grief. There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this. I love him so much. Forever. You're alive in the legacy of love you built, and I will keep that light burning in me for the rest of my journey. The world was robbed. We're better for you.
En Descendientes 3, que muestra a los hijos de los icónicos villanos de Disney, Cameron interpretaba a Carlos, el heredero de Cruella De Vil. Asumió este papel durante las tres entregas de la saga y cautivó a millones de fanáticos con la personalidad de su personaje.