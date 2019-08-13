Katy Perry fue acusada por el modelo Josh Kloss de desnudarlo en público
Katy Perry sigue en el ojo de las polémicas, tras ser acusada de plagio por su canción "Dark Horse", el modelo Josh Kloss afirmó desde las redes sociales que ella lo desnudó a la fuerza en medio de una fiesta. Kloss, quien fue parte del videoclip de la cantante "Teenage Dream", la acusó así de haberlo "agredido sexualmente" y señaló que las mujeres con poder, al igual que los hombres con poder, pueden ser igual de "desagradables".
En 2010, Perry ya estaba divorciada de Russell Brand y había lanzado el video en el que conoció a Kloss. Desde su cuenta de Instagram, esta semana, el hombre de hoy 38 años, dio su parecer sobre la cantante desde su experiencia personal.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, "open the eyes of my heart" She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me "gross" to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her "I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now" So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek's birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I've ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I'm not helping her bs image another second.
"Después de conocer a Katy, cantamos una canción , ´Abre los ojos de mi corazón´ [un tema del culto católico] - escribió Kloss-. Ella era genial y amable, pero cuando otras personas estaban cerca, era fría como el hielo, e incluso le dijo a todo el set mientras filmaba que besarme fue asqueroso. Yo estaba bastante avergonzado pero seguía dando todo de mí, ya que mi ex estaba ocupada engañándome y mi hija era solo una niña pequeña. Sabía que tenía que soportar todo por su bien. Después del primer día de rodaje, Katy me invitó a un club de striptease en Santa Bárbara. Decliné y le dije: ´Tengo que volver al hotel y descansar porque este trabajo es todo lo que tengo ahora´".
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her "image" I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else's image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don't want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don't want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the "teenage dream" image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing "How was Katy Perry?"
En cuanto al día en el que habría ocurrido la agresión sexual, el modelo explicó: "Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johny Wujek en Moonlight Rollerway. Esa vez llevé conmigo a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y ella todavía seguía siendo mi ídola. Pero cuando me di vuelta para presentarle a mi amiga, bajó mis pantalones Adidas y mi ropa interior (...)".
Además detalló: "¿Se imaginan lo patético y avergonzado que me sentí? Solo digo esto ahora porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres con poder pueden ser igual de desagradables".
Kloss aseguró que los representantes de la cantante lo presionaron en todo momento para que no hablara públicamente sobre lo sucedido. Como prueba, publicó una captura de pantalla de lo que parece un mail en el que recibe órdenes de cómo debe contestar en una entrevista sobre su participación en el video.
"Se suponía que debía minimizar lo ocurrido y mantenerme tranquilo para proteger su ´imagen´. Escuché y fui un buen chico. El miedo se queda con vos cuando estás censurado para proteger la imagen de otra persona. Pero a cambio sos tratado como una prostituta y sos expuesto frente a un grupo de sus amigos y otras personas al azar. Entonces te sorprendés y lo bloqueás porque ella es una gran líder que inspira a los niños con sus canciones. Y tu mente está atrapada entre hacer tu trabajo y proteger su imagen, o ser honesto y ayudar al diálogo global sobre el poder y el abuso", cerró Kloss.
El modelo realizó esta publicación en el aniversario de su participación en ese video. "Feliz aniversario de uno de los trabajos más confusos, agresivos y menospreciadores que he hecho. (...) Amigos, los expongo para iluminar a todos. No quiero dinero por esto. Muchos de ustedes proyectan sus propias ambiciones. No quiero fama de esto, es por eso que lo dejé de lado y seguí trabajando, y seguí apoyando la imagen del ´Sueño adolescente´. Este aniversario, y el tiempo transcurrido me hicieron darme cuenta que ahora es el momento de dejarlo salir y dejarlo ir. Y así, no escuchar más: ´¿Cómo estuvo Katy Perry?´".