Katy Perry fue acusada por el modelo Josh Kloss de desnudarlo en público

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 13 de agosto de 2019 • 10:21

Katy Perry sigue en el ojo de las polémicas, tras ser acusada de plagio por su canción "Dark Horse", el modelo Josh Kloss afirmó desde las redes sociales que ella lo desnudó a la fuerza en medio de una fiesta. Kloss, quien fue parte del videoclip de la cantante "Teenage Dream", la acusó así de haberlo "agredido sexualmente" y señaló que las mujeres con poder, al igual que los hombres con poder, pueden ser igual de "desagradables".

En 2010, Perry ya estaba divorciada de Russell Brand y había lanzado el video en el que conoció a Kloss. Desde su cuenta de Instagram, esta semana, el hombre de hoy 38 años, dio su parecer sobre la cantante desde su experiencia personal.

"Después de conocer a Katy, cantamos una canción , ´Abre los ojos de mi corazón´ [un tema del culto católico] - escribió Kloss-. Ella era genial y amable, pero cuando otras personas estaban cerca, era fría como el hielo, e incluso le dijo a todo el set mientras filmaba que besarme fue asqueroso. Yo estaba bastante avergonzado pero seguía dando todo de mí, ya que mi ex estaba ocupada engañándome y mi hija era solo una niña pequeña. Sabía que tenía que soportar todo por su bien. Después del primer día de rodaje, Katy me invitó a un club de striptease en Santa Bárbara. Decliné y le dije: ´Tengo que volver al hotel y descansar porque este trabajo es todo lo que tengo ahora´".

En cuanto al día en el que habría ocurrido la agresión sexual, el modelo explicó: "Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johny Wujek en Moonlight Rollerway. Esa vez llevé conmigo a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y ella todavía seguía siendo mi ídola. Pero cuando me di vuelta para presentarle a mi amiga, bajó mis pantalones Adidas y mi ropa interior (...)".

Además detalló: "¿Se imaginan lo patético y avergonzado que me sentí? Solo digo esto ahora porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres con poder pueden ser igual de desagradables".

Kloss aseguró que los representantes de la cantante lo presionaron en todo momento para que no hablara públicamente sobre lo sucedido. Como prueba, publicó una captura de pantalla de lo que parece un mail en el que recibe órdenes de cómo debe contestar en una entrevista sobre su participación en el video.

"Se suponía que debía minimizar lo ocurrido y mantenerme tranquilo para proteger su ´imagen´. Escuché y fui un buen chico. El miedo se queda con vos cuando estás censurado para proteger la imagen de otra persona. Pero a cambio sos tratado como una prostituta y sos expuesto frente a un grupo de sus amigos y otras personas al azar. Entonces te sorprendés y lo bloqueás porque ella es una gran líder que inspira a los niños con sus canciones. Y tu mente está atrapada entre hacer tu trabajo y proteger su imagen, o ser honesto y ayudar al diálogo global sobre el poder y el abuso", cerró Kloss.

El modelo realizó esta publicación en el aniversario de su participación en ese video. "Feliz aniversario de uno de los trabajos más confusos, agresivos y menospreciadores que he hecho. (...) Amigos, los expongo para iluminar a todos. No quiero dinero por esto. Muchos de ustedes proyectan sus propias ambiciones. No quiero fama de esto, es por eso que lo dejé de lado y seguí trabajando, y seguí apoyando la imagen del ´Sueño adolescente´. Este aniversario, y el tiempo transcurrido me hicieron darme cuenta que ahora es el momento de dejarlo salir y dejarlo ir. Y así, no escuchar más: ´¿Cómo estuvo Katy Perry?´".