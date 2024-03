LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21 : "Shakespeare in Love' Best Actress winner Gwyneth Paltrow (center) is joined by Harvey Weinstein (center lett) David Parfitt (left), Donna Gigliotti,Edward Zwick and Marc Norman (right) backstage as they celebrated their win of Best Picture at the 1999 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 21, 1999.(Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Bob Riha Jr - Archive Photos