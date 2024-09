El récord de calor que convirtió a Phoenix en un infierno: 100 días consecutivos con más de 38°C

1/ Ag weather highlights from the @usda_oce, Sept. 4:



In the #West, any lingering #rain is limited to Colorado and Wyoming. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies a late season #heat wave. On Sept. 3, the high #temperature reached 108°F in Phoenix, Arizona.