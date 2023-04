Estados Unidos enviará un submarino nuclear a Corea del Sur como método de disuasión contra Kim Jong-Un

TOPSHOT - A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 13, 2023. - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on April 13, Seoul's military said, prompting Japan to briefly issue a seek shelter warning to residents of the northern Hokkaido region. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

JUNG YEON-JE - AFP