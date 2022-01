Joe Biden prepara la factura que Vladimir Putin deberá pagar si invade Ucrania

In this image provided by the White House on December 30, 2021 US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on diplomatic solutions to soaring Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. (Photo by WHITE HOUSE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WHITE HOUSE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

- - WHITE HOUSE