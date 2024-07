Temporada de moscas linterna manchadas en Maryland: cómo combatir esta plaga y quiénes están en riesgo

At this time of year, you're likely to find spotted lanternfly (SLF) in its early nymph phase, late nymph phase and adult phase.



If you spot SLF, SNAP IT, CATCH IT, and REPORT IT!



Report sightings to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. More: https://t.co/mXCguwIisz pic.twitter.com/dvjWgh0NTZ