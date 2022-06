Muere en una cárcel de Estados Unidos Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, el capo narco colombiano que enfrentó a Pablo Escobar

**FILE**Colombian drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela leaves the Combita maximum security prison, in Tunja, 60 miles northeast of Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 7, 2002. A hearing has been scheduled in federal court in Miami Tuesday, Sept. 26. 2006, for two Colombian brothers who are expected to plead guilty to U.S. drug charges stemming from their alleged roles as founders of the Cali cartel that made about $2 billion in illicit cocaine profits. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano)

JAVIER GALEANO - AP