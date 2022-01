Una tormenta invernal golpea al este de Estados Unidos: alerta por nevadas y ráfagas en el norte y hasta un tornado en Florida

TOPSHOT - An Amtrak train engine moves along tracks in the train yard at Union Station in Washington, DC, during a winter storm on January 16, 2022. - Millions of Americans were braced for heavy snow and freezing rain Sunday as a major winter storm closed in on the eastern United States, knocking power out to an estimated 200,000 people and counting. The "strong storm over the Southeast/Southern Appalachians will move northeastward inland from the coast to Southeastern Canada by Tuesday," the National Weather Service said on its website. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

STEFANI REYNOLDS - AFP