Ingrid de Noruega. Celebró sus 18 años con una cumbre royal en el Palacio Real de Oslo

Oslo 20220617. Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit give a speech during the gala dinner for Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The dinner takes place in The Banqueting Hall at the Palace on Friday. She turned 18 on 21 January 2022. The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and the Covid-19 restrictions at the time. Photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB (Photo by Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB / NTB via AFP)

AFP