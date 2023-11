RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: A dejected Lionel Messi (L) and Mariano Andujar of Argentina look on after being defeated by Germany 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Jamie McDonald - Getty Images South America