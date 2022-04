US Open de polo: Facundo Pieres se adueñó de todas las luces en la final y es el gran ganador de la temporada

It's official, Pilot is BACK ON 🔝! They just claimed the 2022 #USOpenPolo Championship title after an exhilarating match vs. La Elina at @intlpoloclub. Final score: 11-6. Stay tuned for final MVP and BPP awards!



📸: @dlominska #HighGoal #PoloPlayer pic.twitter.com/gJJhWJPyyp