En plena guerra en Ucrania, Jair Bolsonaro negocia con Vladimir Putin la compra de fertilizantes y diésel: “Está a un precio más conveniente”

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he hosts the 14th BRICS Summit via video link from Beijing, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a meeting of leaders of major developing countries on Thursday by saying the world should oppose unilateral sanctions and efforts by some countries to maintain their political and military power. (Li Tao/Xinhua via AP)

Li Tao - Xinhua