Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y el minuto a minuto

We continue to restore the de-occupied territories of Ukraine. As of today, 1015 settlements have been de-occupied, which is plus six in the past 24 hours. We return electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services there. It is important. Of course, we remember every city and every community that is still under occupation. Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Enerhodar, Mariupol and all cities and towns of Donbas... The gradual liberation of the Kharkiv region proves that we will not leave anyone to the enemy.