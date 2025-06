Ucrania vuelve a innovar y lanza el Magura V7, un dron naval capaz de derribar aviones de combate

KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY : "Magura" sea drone is seen during its presentation in Kyiv, Ukraine on an undisclosed date on May, 2025. "Magura" sea drones used to attack and destroy Russian ships in the Black sea, as well as two helicopters and two SU-30 fighters, that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. These drones are one of the first of its kind in the world and Ukraine is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of development and production of various drones, including sea drones. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

