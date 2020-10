Britney Spears de entrecasa: la cantante mostró su look en un día normal

View this post on Instagram

Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis ?? !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I'm not prepared for ... so I have always put so much effort into my appearance . but you know sometimes it's nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me .. instead of cheerleading I played ball [R] in school and I was the point guard . I called the shots [R][R] but dear God we sucked . we only won 3 games each season [R][R]?? !!!!! Psss in these pics ... I was trying to fix a light [R] but realized I was too short ???[R]???[R]???[R][R][R][R][R] !!!!