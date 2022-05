La inminente decisión que podrían tomar Harry y Meghan Markle tras la cancelación de su serie

TOPSHOT - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visit the sitting volleyball section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games in The Hague on April 17, 2022. - The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for servicemen and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in their military service. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

SEM VAN DER WAL - ANP