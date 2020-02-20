Connor Jessup y Miles Heizer confirmaron su relación desde una publicación en las redes sociales Crédito: Instagram

El amor florece también fuera de las pantallas en Netflix: el actor Connor Jessup, quien interpreta al hermano mayor de la familia Locke en la flamante Locke and Key , tomó a Instagram por sorpresa luego de que subir una foto deseándole a Miles Heizer - conocido por su papel de Alex en 13 Reasons Why-, un tardío pero muy feliz día de San Valentín.

"Un poco tarde pero te amo, vos sos muy bueno y me hacés una persona mejor", escribió Jessup, que también estuvo en la segunda y la tercera temporada de American Crime Story. En el posteo se puede ver al actor abrazando con una enorme sonrisa a Heizer.

Esta no es la primera vez que ambos suben una foto juntos, por lo que la gente empezaba a suponer que los actores eran realmente muy cercanos. En diciembre último, Jessup ya había compartido una imagen de ambos, al tiempo que Heizer le había dedicado a su ahora novio un feliz cumpleaños en junio, desde una publicación en esa red social.

"Sabía que era gay desde que tengo 13, pero lo decidí ocultarlo durante años. Todos en mi vida privada saben que soy homosexual pero nunca lo hice público. Ya no quiero censurar la forma en la que me siento, como hablo, me río, me visto o las historias que cuento. No voy a ser cómplice, ni siquiera de manera periférica, en la idea de que ser gay es un problema a solucionar. Estoy feliz de ser queer", afirmó Jeesup en un largo texto que acompañó con una foto de él sonriendo, con motivo del Día del Orgullo.