Connor Jessup, de Locke and Key, y Miles Heizer, 13 Reasons Why, confirmaron que están de novios
El amor florece también fuera de las pantallas en Netflix: el actor Connor Jessup, quien interpreta al hermano mayor de la familia Locke en la flamante Locke and Key , tomó a Instagram por sorpresa luego de que subir una foto deseándole a Miles Heizer - conocido por su papel de Alex en 13 Reasons Why-, un tardío pero muy feliz día de San Valentín.
"Un poco tarde pero te amo, vos sos muy bueno y me hacés una persona mejor", escribió Jessup, que también estuvo en la segunda y la tercera temporada de American Crime Story. En el posteo se puede ver al actor abrazando con una enorme sonrisa a Heizer.
Esta no es la primera vez que ambos suben una foto juntos, por lo que la gente empezaba a suponer que los actores eran realmente muy cercanos. En diciembre último, Jessup ya había compartido una imagen de ambos, al tiempo que Heizer le había dedicado a su ahora novio un feliz cumpleaños en junio, desde una publicación en esa red social.
"Sabía que era gay desde que tengo 13, pero lo decidí ocultarlo durante años. Todos en mi vida privada saben que soy homosexual pero nunca lo hice público. Ya no quiero censurar la forma en la que me siento, como hablo, me río, me visto o las historias que cuento. No voy a ser cómplice, ni siquiera de manera periférica, en la idea de que ser gay es un problema a solucionar. Estoy feliz de ser queer", afirmó Jeesup en un largo texto que acompañó con una foto de él sonriendo, con motivo del Día del Orgullo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years. I folded it and slipped it under the rest of my emotional clutter. Not worth the hassle. No one will care anyway. If I can just keep making it smaller, smaller, smaller.... My shame took the form of a shrug, but it was shame. I'm a white, cis man from an upper-middle class liberal family. Acceptance was never a question. But still, suspended in all this privilege, I balked. It took me years. It's ongoing. I'm saying this now because I have conspicuously not said it before. I've been out for years in my private life, but never quite publicly. I've played that tedious game. Most painfully, I've talked about the gay characters I've played from a neutral, almost anthropological distance, as if they were separate from me. These evasions are bizarre and embarrassing to me now, but at the time they were natural. Discretion was default, and it seemed benign. It would be presumptuous to assume anyone would care, yeah? And anyway, why should I have to say anything? What right do strangers have to the intimate details of my life? These and other background whispers--new, softer forms of the same voices from when I was thirteen, fourteen, fifteen.... Shame can come heavy and loud, but it can come quiet too; it can take cover behind comfort and convenience. But it's always violent. For me, this discretion has become airless. I don't want to censor--consciously or not--the ways I talk, sit, laugh, or dress, the stories I tell, the jokes I make, my points of reference and connection. I don't want to be complicit, even peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or hushed. I'm grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution. It's a promise against cliche and solipsism and blandness; it's a tilted head and an open window. I value more everyday the people, movies, books, and music that open me to it. If you're gay, bi, trans, two-spirit or questioning, if you're confused, if you're in pain or you feel you're alone, if you aren't or you don't: You make the world more surprising and bearable. To all the queers, deviants, misfits, and lovers in my life: I love you. I love you. Happy Pride!