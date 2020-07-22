El mal momento de Orlando Bloom a pocos días de ser padre junto a Katy Perry

El actor contó en sus redes sociales que vivió una "pesadilla" durante esta semana Crédito: Instagram

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 22 de julio de 2020 • 08:21

Orlando Bloom está a punto de convertirse en padre junto a su prometida, la cantante Katy Perry, pero lejos de poder disfrutar de la inminente llegada de su bebé, el actor está atravesando un inesperado mal momento: su perro Migthy estuvo desaparecido durante siete días, y en las últimas horas confirmó que el animal murió.

El lunes Bloom había hecho un posteo con varias fotos junto a su mascota y había abierto su corazón a sus 4 millones de seguidores: "Las noches de insomnio por la idea de que mi pequeño se haya perdido y asustado, sin poder hacer nada para protegerlo, es una pesadilla".

"El vínculo entre Mighty y yo muestra devoción en formas que no entendía realmente hasta ahora. Hay una razón por la que los llaman 'el mejor amigo del hombre'. Lo extraño mucho, y rezo porque encuentre el camino de regreso con su familia", agregó.

Así hizo pública su desesperada búsqueda y reveló que el pequeño caniche se había perdido y no lo encontraban en las zonas cercanas a la mansión donde vive con Perry, en California.

Esta mañana hizo una nueva publicación donde confirmó que el final más temido había ocurrido: "Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar.".

Luego no quiso escribir cómo cree que murió su amado animal, pero dejó en claro que está angustiado: "Lloré esta semana más de lo que creía posible. No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero y arroyo". También le agradeció a sus vecinos por dejarlo buscar incluso en sus casas y jardines.

El homenaje de Orlando Bloom para su perro

En este posteo el actor también mostró que se hizo un tatuaje con el nombre de su mascota en el pecho, del lado del corazón. En el video se aprecia la mano de la cantante sosteniéndolo cada vez que sentía dolor y acomodándole el pañuelo que usó a modo de tapabocas.

"Echaremos mucho de menos a nuestro amigo, el hermano de Nugget -su otro perro-; por siempre un agujero en forma de pata en nuestros corazones", escribió Perry en su Instagram al repostear la publicación de su prometido.