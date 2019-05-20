Game of Thrones: las reacciones de protagonistas y famosos ante el final
El último capítulo de Game of Thrones no fue solo un gran impacto para los fans de la historia, sino también para sus propios protagonistas. Muchos de los intérpretes que pasaron por la ficción escribieron en las últimas horas, y con mucha emoción, las sensaciones que les provocó el haber participado de esa importante serie.
Emilia Clarke , que interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen, escribió un emotivo texto en su cuenta de Instagram: "Encontrar las palabras para escribir este posteo me dejó abrumada con respecto a lo mucho que quiero decir, pero con expresiones que se sienten pequeñas en comparación a lo que esta serie y Dany significan para mí. La saga de la madre de los dragones ha ocupado la mayor parte de mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha ocupado todo mi corazón (.). Game of Thrones me formó como mujer, como actriz y como persona. Solo desearía que mi adorado padre estuviera aquí para ver lo lejos que hemos volado. Y para ustedes, queridos fans de la fantasía, solo les debo una gratitud enorme por su mirada firme hacia todo lo que hicimos y lo que logré con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos, incluso antes de lucir esa peluca de sueños platinada. Sin ustedes no habría un nosotros. Y ahora nuestra guardia ha terminado".
El actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, cuyo personaje no llegó al final de la historia, compartió un video en el que solo dijo en tono misterioso: "¿Quién ganará el juego de tronos?".
Uno de los secundarios que para sorpresa de algunos llegó vivo hasta el final, fue el leal Samwell Tarly, interpretado por John Bradley. El actor de origen inglés también utilizó las redes para compartir una sincera reflexión: "Esta noche es el último paso de un extenso y maravilloso camino. Un camino que para mí, comenzó a las diez de la mañana, del 19 de julio de 2010. Y eso lo sé porque hace poco encontré mis grillas de filmación y utilería para la primera semana de la primera temporada (.). Aquí está el primer ensayo en el que conocí a Kit, y la primera vez que utilicé el vestuario que llevé a lo largo de ocho temporadas. Me alegra mucho haber conservado esto".
Sansa, una de las Stark cuyo final fue de lo más aplaudido en redes, también le permitió a la actriz Sophie Turner atravesar una gran experiencia en la pantalla chica, y así lo expresó: "Sansa, gracias por enseñarme lo que verdaderamente es la resistencia, la valentía y la verdadera fortaleza. Gracias por haberme enseñado a ser amable, paciente y a liderar con amor. Yo crecí con vos. Me enamoré de vos a los trece, y ahora diez años más tarde, te dejó atrás a mis 23, pero lo que jamás dejaré atrás es lo que me enseñaste".
Por otra parte, famosos y famosas que vieron la serie como fans, no dudaron en compartir su entusiasmo ante la épica conclusión. Sofía Vergara , por ejemplo, posteó la imagen de una fiesta de GoT improvisada.
I'm so excited for #GameOfThrones. I don't know what I'm excited for, but Portia will explain it as we go. She loves when I ask her questions during the show. #GameOfThronesFinale&- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 20 de mayo de 2019
Ellen DeGeneres aunque no es fan, se sumó a la fiebre Game of Thrones, mientras que Kerri Washington y la cantante Kelly Clarkson también manifestaron una gran ansiedad.
Sitting with a circle of friends about to watch #GamefThrones series finale. We've all been watching together for YEARS. It's the end of an era. Enough delaying... jumping in. It wasn't supposed to last forever, right?&- kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 20 de mayo de 2019
Counting down the hours until I see the final episode of #GOT I AM SO EXCITED! & 4 all of U people that r like "I just don't get it" well, I just don't care, nor do I get ur sportsball or crappy reality tv so please don't pee on my parade. #InTheWordsOfMirandaPriestly pic.twitter.com/XiDi9mk2BO&- Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 19 de mayo de 2019
My theory:Sansa ends up on the Iron ThroneArya becomes the hand of the QueenDaenerys kills Jon SnowArya kills DaenerysTyrion continues to sh[R]t the bed And I miss all of it because I'm traveling. #gameofthrones @SophieT pic.twitter.com/VxQxkzH6Ah&- Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 19 de mayo de 2019
La actriz Jessica Chastain , que protagoniza la nueva película de X-Men junto a Sophie Turner, le dijo a su compañera que más valía que Sansa terminara en el Trono de Hierro porque sino iba a estar verdaderamente enfadada. Chastain tuvo algo así como un final feliz.
Shut up, it was perfect. #GameofThrones&- Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) 20 de mayo de 2019
Pedro Pascal, que en el 2014 pasó por la historia personificando a Oberyn Martell, fue directo al grano y solo escribió: "Cállense. Fue perfecto".
El maestro del terror, Stephen King , simplemente coincidió con un usuario de twitter que aseguraba que sin lugar a dudas vería un spinoff centrado en qué le depara el futuro a Arya.
Me too. https://t.co/kUhZO6vJNg&- Stephen King (@StephenKing) 20 de mayo de 2019
Y por último, el actor Jack Black grabó una versión a capella del tema de la serie, compuesto por Ramin Djawadi, que probablemente se convierta en el ringtone de más de un fan.