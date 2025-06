El Rating de la TV: cuánto midió el partido entre Boca y el Bayern Munich

Boca Juniors' Argentine defender #32 Ayrton Costa and Benfica's Greek forward #14 Vangelis Pavlidis fight for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group C football match between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Portugal's Benfica at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami on June 16, 2025. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA - AFP