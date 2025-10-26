Argentina Midterm Elections: Results and Who Won This 2025

This Sunday, the midterm elections in Argentina closed, and the official data will be known by 9 p.m. local time; a tug-of-war is projected between La Libertad Avanza (LLA, by its acronym in Spanish) and Peronismo (the opposition); until 6 p.m., 66% of the electoral roll voted.

“Tranquility” and “we are doing well” were the most repeated words in the still half-empty LLA bunker, almost at the close of the voting hour. “Tomorrow Argentina will be the same,” said the presidential spokesman.

In a sign of the official strategy: to transmit calm and remove drama from the day after the elections, in which the future of Javier Milei's government will be largely defined.

2025 Argentine legislative elections. Javier Milei arriving at the meeting with his supporters Walter Manuel Cortina

What is Being Voted on This Sunday

This Sunday is the 2025 national legislative elections, in which deputies and senators are elected. To speed up the voting process and facilitate the work of the polling authorities, it is essential to consult the electoral roll.

On this occasion, the 2025 argentinian midterm elections will allow the renewal of half of the Chamber of Deputies and one third of the Senate, so 24 senators and 127 national deputies will be elected.

This Sunday Argentina has its midterm elections (Foto: LA NACION)

When Will the First Results Be Known?

The tentative schedules published by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE, by its acronym in Spanish), are as follows:

6:00 p.m. | Closing of polls and start of counting in each voting center.

7:30–8:00 p.m. | First press release if the national 25% of tables and the district cap set by the CNE are exceeded.

9:00 p.m. | Traditional legal window for data dissemination, provided for in art. 71 of the Electoral Code.

10:30 p.m. | Average time in previous elections to have more than 85% of the minutes loaded.

This content was translated into English by Eduardo Barroeta, with AI assistance.