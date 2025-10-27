Milei’s Party Wins Argentina’s Midterm Election After Trump’s Support

President Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party scored a decisive win in Sunday’s legislative elections, consolidating support for his free-market agenda midway through his term. The results bolster his position in Congress and mark a setback for Argentina’s Peronist opposition.

The electoral contest took place in a context of crucial financial support from the United States, an assistance driven by the administration of President Donald Trump and actively managed by the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. This support has been fundamental for the economic stability of the country and has generated debate both locally and internationally.

La Libertad Avanza, the ruling party, obtained a broad victory at the national level with 40.84% of the votes, according to 90 percent of votes counted Sunday night. This result is significant for the two years of administration that Mr. Milei has left.

The surprise was greater considering that on September 7 he had lost by 13 points in the province of Buenos Aires, a Peronist stronghold. La Libertad Avanza, scored 41.5% of the vote in that territory, compared with 40.8% for the Peronist coalition, according to official results. The province has long been a political stronghold for the Peronists, marking a dramatic political shift.

Milei’s Nationwide Victory

President Javier Milei said the recent results will give him the most reform-minded Congress in history Soledad Aznarez

The keys to the libertarian triumph were observed in several districts. The party prevailed in the City of Buenos Aires, where it competed in alliance with the Pro, the ruling party of Buenos Aires since 2007. It also achieved resounding successes in the Province of Buenos Aires, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Chaco, San Luis, Salta, Córdoba, Jujuy, Río Negro, Neuquén, Chubut and Tierra del Fuego.

Fuerza Patria, the Peronist (PJ) coalition linked to former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and current Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, came in second place at the national level, garnering 31.67% of the votes.

The Trump administration's financial support for Milei came just ahead of Sunday's legislative vote Getty Images

Although the PJ ratified its dominance in provinces such as Formosa, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca, San Juan, Santa Cruz and La Pampa, it did so by smaller margins than expected.

The Provincias Unidas alliance, which debuted in 14 districts from an agreement of six governors without national reference, failed to break the polarization. It harvested only 7.13% of the votes and could not win even in its own territory, which significantly hinders its plan to build a solid platform to compete for the presidency in 2027. For its part, the Frente de Izquierda occupied fourth place nationally, with almost 4% of the votes.

The balance is clearly positive for the ruling party in the future parliamentary conformation. In the Senate, La Libertad Avanza does not renew seats, but will add 13 seats, although it will still not have control of the chamber. In the Chamber of Deputies, it will increase its representation with 64 seats from December 10. This could allow it to reach, together with its partners, the third to sustain presidential vetoes. In addition, it would be in a negotiating position to access the necessary quorum to start the sessions and discuss the major reforms that are in the official folder. The key will be in the legislators in the middle, who will define the quorum and the fate of government projects.

President Javier Milei celebrates the nationwide victory at La Libertad Avanza headquarters Soledad Aznarez

Milei Declares ‘Historic Day’ and Vows Reform Push

Speaking to supporters Sunday night, Mr. Milei declared the vote a turning point for the nation. “Today has been a historic day. The Argentine people left behind decadence and opted for progress. Today we passed the tipping point. Today begins the construction of a great Argentina,” he said.

The president emphasized his reform agenda for the remainder of his term. “Over the next two years, we must consolidate the reformist path to turn Argentine history around. We are focused on carrying out the reforms that Argentina needs to take off and become great again. The new Congress will be essential for this change of course. We will be the most reformist Congress in Argentine history,” Mr. Milei stated.

He also extended an olive branch to provincial governors whose parties finished ahead of Frente Patria in several districts. “They are rational, pro-capitalist actors who understand that one plus one equals two. We want to invite the governors who will have representation to discuss these agreements together,” Mr. Milei said.

What were the main results?

La Libertad Avanza secured 40.84% of the vote according to 90 percent of ballots counted Sunday night, a significant margin for Mr. Milei’s remaining two years in office. The victory was particularly notable given his 13-point loss in Buenos Aires province last September.

The party prevailed in Buenos Aires Province, Buenos Aires City (in alliance with the Pro party), and swept Mendoza, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Chaco, San Luis, Salta, Córdoba, Jujuy, Río Negro, Neuquén, Chubut and Tierra del Fuego.

How did the opposition fare?

Fuerza Patria, the Peronist coalition linked to former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, came in second. While the party maintained control in provinces like Formosa, Tucumán, and Santiago del Estero, margins were smaller than expected.

The Provincias Unidas alliance, representing six provincial governors, failed to break the political polarization with just 7.13% of votes. The leftist Frente de Izquierda took fourth place with nearly 4%.

Argentines vote in high-stakes test of Milei's libertarian vision

What does this mean for Congress?

La Libertad Avanza will add 13 Senate seats and 64 seats in the Chamber of Deputies from December 10. While still lacking Senate control, the gains could help Mr. Milei sustain presidential vetoes and advance his reform agenda with support from allied legislators.

What role did U.S. financial support play?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent orchestrated crucial financial assistance to Argentina, including a $20 billion currency swap line between the Argentine Central Bank and the U.S. Treasury, plus $1 billion to purchase pesos and prevent devaluation. President Trump ordered the unprecedented aid to support Mr. Milei, an ideological ally, though he warned the assistance depends on Milei’s electoral performance.

