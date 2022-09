El incómodo momento de Meghan Markle con los ayudantes reales por un ramo de flores

10 September 2022, United Kingdom, Windsor: (L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo: Kirsty O'connor/PA Wire/dpa

Kirsty O'connor - PA Wire