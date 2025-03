El Pentágono anuncia que las tropas transgénero serán dadas de baja de las Fuerzas Armadas

Enthusiasts dressed in replica US Army WWII-era military attire look at paratroopers descending to Utah Beach on June 6, 2024, during the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

LOIC VENANCE - AFP