Los cambios en el examen para obtener la ciudadanía de EE.UU. preocupan a los inmigrantes

Hundreds of people become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at a convention center in Saint Paul, Minn., on March 9, 2023. The U.S. citizenship test is being updated and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. The test is one of the final steps toward citizenship — a months-long process that requires legal permanent residency for years before applying. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

Trisha Ahmed - ap